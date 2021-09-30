NY Man Stabs 3 Neighbors, Killing 1, Before Taking Own Life: Officials

A 32-year-old Dutchess County man allegedly stabbed three of his neighbors during some sort of argument, killing one of them before taking his own life, officials say.

It's not clear what prompted the 11 p.m. Wednesday dispute on Walnut Drive, but the victims appear to all be from the same family. William McGoorty, 35, died at the scene, while Robert and Edward McGoorty, ages 30 and 58, are fighting for their own lives at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, the Dutchess County sheriff said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The alleged killer, 32-year-old Willem Salcius, took his own life at the scene.

Sheriff's office investigators say Salcius knew his neighbors, though a motive for the stabbings remains under investigation. No other details were available.