Dutchess County

NY Man Stabs 3 Neighbors, Killing 1, Before Taking Own Life: Officials

It's not clear what prompted the argument, but one neighbor lost his life at the scene and two others are fighting for theirs in a hospital, officials say

police line generic with sirens
Shutterstock

A 32-year-old Dutchess County man allegedly stabbed three of his neighbors during some sort of argument, killing one of them before taking his own life, officials say.

It's not clear what prompted the 11 p.m. Wednesday dispute on Walnut Drive, but the victims appear to all be from the same family. William McGoorty, 35, died at the scene, while Robert and Edward McGoorty, ages 30 and 58, are fighting for their own lives at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, the Dutchess County sheriff said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The alleged killer, 32-year-old Willem Salcius, took his own life at the scene.

Sheriff's office investigators say Salcius knew his neighbors, though a motive for the stabbings remains under investigation. No other details were available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Dutchess CountyAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us