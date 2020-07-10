NY Malls Reopen for Regions in Phase IV; State's COVID-19 Cases Top 400K

Malls in New York's Phase IV reopening regions open their doors to shoppers for the first time in four months on Friday, just as the state's number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 400,000.

As cases spike in other parts of the country, Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated that only malls with HVAC systems with filtration that meets a certain minimum standard are allowed to reopen. They will also be required to increase outdoor air flowing into the facilities, reduce air circulation and regularly check and replace filters.

Cuomo had been under pressure to reopen malls after neighboring states moved ahead days or weeks ago to reopen indoor shopping, but he wanted to make sure the state's number stays low.

While the number of hospitalizations in New York has declined overall since spiking in mid-April, 826 individuals with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday. The state's confirmed case toll has now passed 400,000, with a total of 400,299 confirmed infections as of Friday morning, Cuomo's office said.

Testing in the tri-state that used to take just a couple days has now been delayed a week or more due to the spike in other parts of the country. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Palisades Center in Rockland County, the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, Orange County and Poughkeepsie Galleria in Dutchess County are among the malls reopening on Friday.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day says the reopening means so much to so many. "There are 5,000 employees in the mall. I've spoken to a number of these folks. One lady, it just breaks your heart, has two children at home and she's trying to make ends meet. She says business is down by 95%," Day said.

On Long Island, Roosevelt Field in Garden City opens Friday, and Broadway Commons in Hicksville will open on Saturday.

All regions of the state are already in Phase IV except for New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that all events requiring a permit will be canceled through Sept. 30.

"While it pains me to call off some of the city's beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing," de Blasio said in a statement.

However, the mayor said that the city’s ban will exempt “demonstrations, religious events and press conferences," and addressed the Black Lives Matter protests and marches that have been occurring throughout the city since late May.