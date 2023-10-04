NY ‘house fire' turns out to be an elaborate Halloween display

An elaborate Halloween display for a New York home caused a quite a stir with the local fire department.

Firefighters in the Warren County town of Glens Falls, just north of Saratoga Springs, were called to a home near Sanford Street Saturday night after it was believed that flames were shooting through the inside of the home.

But the "fire" was not real, just part of a display that looked all-too-real from outside. Firefighters posted video of the home on social media, hoping others see it and do not call the department.

"To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration," the local firefighters union said on Facebook.

They said the Halloween display will be up on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of October.