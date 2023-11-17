Schools

NY district cancels classes after multiple fights break out at same time at high school

Classes were not held so that faculty and staff could "thoroughly review the videos" that some students recorded, even though phones are supposed to be stored away while in class

By Lynda Baquero

NBC New York

Fights among students at a New York high school got so bad, the district canceled classes for a day to figure out how everything went so wrong, so quickly.

Students did not show up for class on Friday at Middletown High School in Orange County after the school superintendent chose to shut down the school for a day in an effort to get to the root of four fights that went down on Thursday.

School staff called city police to help break up and investigate the fights, all of which took place at the same time as classes were in session.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Amy Creeden said no weapons were involved in the fights, with no stabbings or any injuries of the sort. However, Creeden said a "young person hit a police officer." The condition of the officer struck was not immediately clear.

Classes were not held so that faculty and staff could "thoroughly review the videos" that some students recorded, even though phones are supposed to be stored away while in class. The district said it will aim to identify all the students involved, each of whom will face "serious disciplinary action," the district said.

"I think it’s smart. Have them investigate, do their due diligence and find out the cause of it and nip it in the bud so it doesn’t happen again," said Sandi Frederico.

It's unclear what had sparked all the fights, but the district was hoping to have a picture after Friday.

After-school activities were set to take place Friday despite classes not being held, Creeden said, and all weekend plans were set to remain the same.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

SchoolsNew YorkOrange County
