Upstate New York

NY Deputy's Gun Accidentally Fires in Diner, Injures 2: State Police

police tape
Shutterstock

An upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people Saturday, according to state police.

The gun discharged Saturday evening at the Grape and Grog restaurant in Camden, about 20 miles northeast of Syracuse.

State police said an off-duty Otsego County deputy’s handgun went off while he was seated at a table. The bullet went through the bottom of his pants, ricocheted off the floor and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

News

Schools 6 hours ago

55 NYC School Staff Test Positive for COVID Amid New Threats to In-Person Start

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

Reimagined Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Go Virtual This Year, Mayor Says

The woman suffered a minor injury to her right foot, and the girl was treated for a laceration to her right thigh and elbow. Both were treated at the scene.

State police are investigating but said evidence indicates the discharge was accidental.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upstate New Yorkstate policeCamden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us