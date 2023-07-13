NY communities go to great heights to help flood victims: ‘People have literally climbed a mountain'

The Hudson Valley is making progress on its cleanup from Sunday's devastating storm, with many of the roads washed out finally reopening.

The progress comes as more rain is on the way this weekend. But with some roads still closed, volunteers are going to great lengths to deliver much needed supplies.

"We have people that have literally climbed a mountain, down cliffs. We have people that are dropping water in different designated areas so residents can come get stuff," Highland Falls resident Sallie Dorsch said.

Sacred Heart of Highland Falls has become a gathering place since a day of torrential rain dropped nearly 9 inches of water, triggering a rare flash flood emergency. Hundreds left with nothing are finding food, water and hope at the church.

"Yesterday, we refilled our food bank two full rooms stocked. It looks like a grocery store in there, we ran out twice. By the time we closed, we ran out of milk," Recreation Director for the Town of Highlands Aaron Falk said.

"We had to make an emergency food run back to the bank to get milk and eggs. We want to make sure we have what we need for people when they come. We don't want to turn people away."

Clean up efforts are still ongoing after the weekend's flooding devastation in the Hudson Valley. News 4's Chris Jose reports.

Affected by the flood waters, Bear Mountain Pizza and Cade is thinking outside the box to help their neighbors.

"The food truck is going, it's out temporary solution for now and we are still serving the community," owner Providence Aiossa said.

The mayor of Highland Falls says progress is being made, but he is worried there's more weather on the horizon.

"There's a storm coming. I know there's a storm coming. I'm worried about the debris from people cleaning out on the sidewalk getting washed away and creating another issue. I'm trying to get some of it picked up but it's tough. There's not a lot of hours left," Mayor Joe D'Onofrio said.

Families like Scott Estee's are dealing with the heavy blow of a red tag.

"Someone from the state came in and looked and saw that there was structural damage, so then they determined it was unsafe for us to stay here," he said.

On top of the heartbreak of the devastation, Amy and Scott Estee are dealing with the frustration of insurance -- what might be covered and, mostly, what isn't covered.

"We have all these exuberant expenses and we don't have the money for this. So it's just living in a hope and a prayer," she said.

A sense of urgency permeates through the impacted communities as crews try to clear out as much debris as possible from the streets before additional storms roll through.

Things are improving in the Hudson Valley three days after devastating flooding, but there is still a long road to recovery. John Chandler reports.