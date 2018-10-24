Nor'easter to Slam Tri-State With Rain, Strong Winds This Weekend - NBC New York
Nor'easter to Slam Tri-State With Rain, Strong Winds This Weekend

Published 2 hours ago

    Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 24

    Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chris Cimino has your forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 24. (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A nor'easter is headed for the tri-state this weekend

    • The weather system is expected to slam the area with strong winds and rain

    • The powerful nor'easter is predicted to move in Friday night and could hang around for 24 hours

    Have weekend plans? May want to reevaluate.

    Storm Team 4 says a powerful nor'easter is expected to besiege the tri-state area for up to 24 hours, lashing the region with wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to 2 inches of rain by the time the system moves out. 

    The storm is expected to move in Friday night and linger through Saturday night, threatening minor-to-moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas, power outages and beach erosion. Strong wind gusts may also cause some damage. 

    Click here for the latest severe weather alerts in your neighborhood.

