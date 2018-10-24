What to Know A nor'easter is headed for the tri-state this weekend

The weather system is expected to slam the area with strong winds and rain

The powerful nor'easter is predicted to move in Friday night and could hang around for 24 hours

Have weekend plans? May want to reevaluate.

Storm Team 4 says a powerful nor'easter is expected to besiege the tri-state area for up to 24 hours, lashing the region with wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to 2 inches of rain by the time the system moves out.

Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Nor'easter Threat

The storm is expected to move in Friday night and linger through Saturday night, threatening minor-to-moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas, power outages and beach erosion. Strong wind gusts may also cause some damage.

