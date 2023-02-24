No Surprise Here: New Yorkers Have the Worst Commutes In the Country, Study Shows

New Yorkers (and those who come into the city for work) may not agree on much, but one thing most of us have in common: Our commutes are awful.

New Yorkers have the longest commutes in the country, according to business help site llc.org.

The average local commute is just under 80 minutes, the study found, as it looked for the most stressful cities for workers. Jersey City was fourth on the list, at 68 minutes on average, while Yonkers was sixth, at just under 66 minutes, the study stated.

The site analyzed data from over 170 places with populations over 150,000 people. They looked at average work hours, commutes, income growth, crime and health.

The good news? Not a single city in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut made the top 30 for most stressful cities for workers, according to the site's findings. The closest city to make the most-stressed list was Baltimore, at No. 18.

In terms of most stressful cities for workers, Texas dominated the list, with five cities in the top 10 (as well as 10 in the top 30). Here's a list of the most stressed cities in the country:

Houston, Texas Arlington, Texas Dallas, Texas Memphis, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada Corpus Christi, Texas Fayetteville, North Carolina Fort Worth, Texas Moreno Valley, California Modesto, California

The least stressful city for workers? That honor belongs to Madison, Wisconsin. The rest of the top five least stressed cities were For Collins, Colorado; Fremont, California; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Providence, Rhode Island.