No NJ Transit, Amtrak service in or out of NY Penn Station ‘until further notice'

NJ Transit service into and out of New York's Penn Station is suspended because of Amtrak signal issues Friday, the rail company said. And Amtrak says it's holding all trains because of the issue.

The entire Northeast Corridor line was shut down between Trenton and Penn Station as of 10 a.m. Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken. Changes on other lines are also in effect.

Check for alternate travel options here.

UPDATE: As of 10:35 am ET, Due to ongoing communication and server issues, All services operating between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) are currently suspended until further notice. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 12, 2024

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Amtrak identified the problem as a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York. All trains were being held until further notice, and crippling delays were expected.

