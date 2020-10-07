No Known Positive COVID Cases Reported From Trump NJ Fundraiser, Officials Say

No known positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection to the Bedminster, New Jersey, fundraiser President Donald Trump attended last week, hours before he was diagnosed with the virus, health officials said Wednesday.

The White House supplied state officials with a list of at least 206 people who were in attendance at the indoor fundraiser, which White House officials say they allowed to proceed despite knowing Trump had been exposed.

New Jersey health officials said their contact tracing investigation is ongoing, given the 14-day monitoring window. To date, they say they've been able to inform 184 of the 206 attendees about their exposure and provide recommendations regarding self-monitoring and testing. The Somerset County Department of Health has also contacted staff of the club who were present at the Oct. 1 event.

Earlier this week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy condemned the White House's decision to let the event move forward despite the risk as "the wrong decision at every level."

He has urged anyone who was at the club that day to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution and accused the White House of behavior that bordered on "reckless" in terms of exposing people.

New Jersey officials will continue to investigate how the fundraiser complied with the state's current health standards and laws, the governor said.