No 7 or N train service between Queens and Manhattan this weekend. Here's why

There's a new subway service alert riders traveling between Queens and Manhattan should know.

N and 7 train service between the two boroughs will be suspended all weekend, starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and going until Monday at 4 a.m.

7 trains will not run between 74th Street-Broadway and 34th Street-Hudson Yards. N trains will run between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and 57th Street-7th Avenue, and via the Q line to/from 96th Street.

The MTA said the weekend closure is a part of ongoing work on the Queensboro Plaza accessibility project. Crews are working on elevators and performing other upgrades at the station.

Work on the project is expected to be wrapped by Sept. 2024. The specific updates to the Queensboro Plaza station will require additional weekend adjustments to the N and 7 trains during the following weekends next year:

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Monday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Monday, Jan. 22

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Monday, Jan. 29

Saturday, March 9 – Monday, March 11

Saturday, March 16 – Monday, March 18

Saturday, April 6 – Monday, April 8

The MTA said additional trains will run along the E and R lines to accommodate riders from the N and 7 trains. Shuttle buses will also be running to assist riders.

More details about the impacts to service and ongoing project can be found on the MTA website.