NJ Woman Found Dead in Leaf Pile

The Ridgewood Police Department says no criminality is suspected at this time and there is no danger to the public.

A 53-year-old woman was found dead in a leaf pile in a New Jersey community late Wednesday, but no criminality is suspected at this time and police say there is no danger to the public.

Ridgewood Police responding to a call from a resident about an unresponsive person in a leaf pile near Union Street shortly after 11 p.m. found the woman dead.

They say she has been positively identified as a resident of Ridgewood, but her name has not been released.

Detectives with the Ridgewood Police Department along with the Bergen County medical examiner's office are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

