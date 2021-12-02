NJ Woman Found Dead in Leaf Pile

A 53-year-old woman was found dead in a leaf pile in a New Jersey community late Wednesday, but no criminality is suspected at this time and police say there is no danger to the public.

Ridgewood Police responding to a call from a resident about an unresponsive person in a leaf pile near Union Street shortly after 11 p.m. found the woman dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They say she has been positively identified as a resident of Ridgewood, but her name has not been released.

Detectives with the Ridgewood Police Department along with the Bergen County medical examiner's office are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.