World Series

World Series Game 1 starting pitchers: Here's who will be taking the mound for the Yankees and Dodgers

The Yankees and Dodgers will play Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium with their aces taking the mound

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to their aces to take the mound for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will start with first pitch Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT).

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be the Game 1 starter for the Bronx Bombers while Jack Flaherty will start for the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Who is starting Game 1 for the Yankees?

The Yankees game 1 starter for the 2024 World Series will be reigning AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole.

Cole is 1-0 this postseason with a 3.31 ERA. He was 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA during the 2024 regular season.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cole previously pitched in a World Series when he played for the Houston Astros in 2019 and went 1-1.

Sports

College Football 2 mins ago

Guide to Illinois vs. No. 1 Oregon in Big Ten football showdown

NFL 2 mins ago

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Cardinals after clearing NFL concussion protocol

Who is starting Game 1 for the Dodgers?

Jack Flaherty will start Game 1 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flaherty was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers midseason. He has gone 1-2 this postseason with a 7.04 ERA, following a tough Game 5 outing in the NLCS. In the 2024 regular season, Flaherty went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA.

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This will be Flaherty's first World Series start.

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us