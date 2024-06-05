NJ Transit

NJ Transit trains out of New York Penn Station facing delays up to 60 minutes

By Brad Luck

NJ Transit riders might have a longer than expected evening commute.

The rail service announced trains in and out of Penn Station in Manhattan are subject to delays of up to 60 minutes as a result of an Amtrak track condition near Secaucus.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers, and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street, NJ Transit said.

Passengers can find more information on alternate routes here.

Earlier, NJ Transit had the delays at up to 45 minutes, but extended that timeline around 6:30 p.m.

