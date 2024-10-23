NJ Transit River Line halts service for operator's funeral

In order to permit New Jersey Transit employees to attend the funeral services for Jessica Haley -- a train operator who was killed when her River Line train struck a tree on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 -- NJ Transit River Line service will be halted for several hours on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

Early Wednesday, officials with NJ Transit said service on the River Line will conclude from Camden and Trenton at 9:21 a.m. and resume again from Camden and Trenton beginning at 2:44 p.m.

River LINE service will operate an adjusted schedule today, 10/23 from 9:21 AM until 2:44 PM. Substitute bus service will operate between Camden and Trenton. Visit https://t.co/ddpSNVznxw for more information. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 23, 2024

This is being done, officials said, to allow Haley's colleague time to pay their respects at her funeral.

Family of Jessica Haley Train operator Jessica Haley, who was killed when an NJ Transit train struck a tree on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Haley, 41, a mother of three sons, worked for NJ Transit for 20 years.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Her family has announced that they plan to bring a lawsuit following Haley's death, noting that the area of the River Line track where Haley was killed was "troublesome for years and other trains had hit downed trees in recent years."

Also, on Tuesday, a town hall meeting in Palmyra centered around safety on the New Jersey Transit River Line. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville was in attendance.

A town hall meeting in Palmyra centered around safety on the New Jersey Transit River Line following two accidents that killed a teenager and a train conductor. Due to the investigations being active into the accidents, officials weren't commenting but NBC10's Aaron Baskerville spoke with commuters about pedestrian safety.

Navigating during the River Line stoppage

During the midday, NJ Transit officials said a substitute bus will be provided by Academy Bus.

For commuters, morning rail service on the River Line will conclude at 9:21 a.m. and substitute bus service will begin in Camden and Trenton. At 2:44 p.m., rail service is scheduled to resume with departures from Camden and Trenton.

The express bus service will operate between Trenton, Florence Park and Ride, Burlington Town Center, Riverside, Palmyra, and Walter Rand Transportation Center.

A full schedule for the bus is available here.

For service between Trenton, Bordentown, Roebling, Florence and Burlington Town Center, NJ Transit officials said commuters can use Bus No. 409.

Click here for that schedule.

And, for service between Burlington Town Center, Burlington South Park and Ride, Beverly/Edgewater Park, Delanco, and Riverside, commuters can use a special NJ Transit shuttle bus.

The shuttle bus schedule is available here.

Finally, for service between Riverside, Cinnaminson, Riverton, Palmyra, Pennsauken/Route 73, Pennsauken Transit Center, 36th Street Station, and Walter Rand Transportation Center, customers can use NJ Transit Bus No. 419.

Click here for the schedule for that bus.

Bus Stop Locations:

Trenton Transit Center: Barlow Street and Clinton Avenue (MyBus #22585)

Florence: In the parking lot (MyBus #32392)

Burlington Towne Centre: Broad and High streets (MyBus #14186 northbound and MyBus #31132 southbound)

Riverside: Franklin and Kossuth streets (MyBus #32369)

Palmyra: Station drop-off area

Walter Rand Transportation Center: Access Road behind Light Rail Station off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard next to Dollar General (MyBus #15034)

NJ Transit riders can get updates to the day's schedule by going to My Transit Alerts, through the NJ Transit Mobile App, by visiting the NJ Transit website's Travel Alerts & Advisories section or by following @NJTRANSIT on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.