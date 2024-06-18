NJ Transit resumes service in, out of NY Penn with heavy delays

Another day, another headache for NJ Transit riders. And this one metastasized quickly.

NJ Transit has resumed operating service into and out of New York's Penn Station Tuesday, about an hour after it was entirely shut down due to Amtrak overhead wire issues and a disabled train in the transit hub.

Initial delays of an hour morphed into a full-on suspension by about 8 a.m., just as peak rush hour got underway. By 9:15 a.m., NJ Transit said service had been restored with residual delays of up to 90 minutes.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers, and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street, NJ Transit said.

"NJ TRANSIT & Amtrak are working together to resolve the issue and determine the root cause," a website note read.

Passengers can find more information on alternate routes here.