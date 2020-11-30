NJ Transit

NJ Transit Adjusts Schedule for Derailment Repairs

A New Jersey Transit train in Piscataway, New Jersey
Getty Images

Some NJ Transit rail passengers had to adjust their schedules beginning Monday while the railroad continued to make repairs following last week's derailment.

North Jersey Coast Line trains were operating on a modified schedule through the week, the railroad said, and NJ Transit also made minor adjustments to Northeast Corridor train schedules.

Coast Line and Northeast Corridor passengers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes, NJ Transit said.

Buses were honoring rail tickets.

“Crews have been working around the clock to make necessary track repairs in order to restore full service,” the railroad said in a statement.

Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday in Perth Amboy. The cars remained upright and no one was injured.

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.

