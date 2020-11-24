NYC-Area Train Derailment Causes Modified Service Into Thanksgiving Eve: NJT

What to Know Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported.

The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 12:20 a.m. as North Jersey Coast Line Train 3292 headed to New York’s Penn Station from Long Branch, agency spokesperson Jim Smith said.

NJ Transit spokesperson Kate Thompson said the NJCL modified service will continue into Wednesday, which happens to be Thanksgiving Eve -- one of the busiest travel days in years past, and by recent data, appears to also be one during this year's pandemic.

The cars remained upright, and none of the seven passengers on board or the crew were injured, Smith said.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated, Smith said.

Service on the line was suspended between South Amboy and New York Penn Station.

Bus service was available between South Amboy and Metropark. Rail passes were being honored on buses.

Trains were operating on a weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head. There is no time table as to when repairs will be completed and the schedule will return to normal.

While local, state and even federal officials have warned against traveling this holiday season to halt the spread of COVID-19, a number of people have already embarked on their travel.

Air travel saw a spike the weekend before Thanksgiving. TSA data show more than 900,000 people flew each day from Thursday through Sunday last week, the highest four-day stretch of travel volume since mid-March. Sunday's 1.048 million travelers was the highest single-day figure since March 16.