NJ teen killed after struck by boat propeller while trying to climb on board: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A teen enjoying a day at the beach along the Jersey Shore was killed after getting struck by the propeller of a boat she was trying to climb into, police said.

The incident occurred just off the shores of Sunset Park on Long Beach Island around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police. An 18-year-old, identified as Zeina Mahafzah, was on a raft being pulled on a boat driven by her father.

As she was trying to get onto the boat, Mahafzah was hit by the propeller. Police said the teen, from Wayne, later died from her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

