NJ Teen Gets Probation for Bringing Loaded Gun to High School in Fanny Pack

A New Jersey teenager was spared jail time, instead being sentenced to a two-year probation term for bringing a loaded handgun to a high school earlier this year, according to the local prosecutor.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department announced the probation sentence for the 16-year-old boy in connection to a March 28 incident in Woodbridge.

On that day, according to the prosecutor, police responded to JFK High School in Woodbridge following a report of a student with a gun. When police arrived, they were told that school staff received a tio that the 16-year-old was carrying a gun in school inside his fanny pack.

Staff subsequently stopped and questioned the teen when he arrived to school that morning and found a loaded 9mm gun when he was searched, prosecutors say,

Following an investigation, the 16-year-old was charged with acts of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute third-degree possession of a weapon in an educational institution, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

On June 24, the teen plead guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon. Although prosecutors argued for a two-year prison sentence, he was sentenced to two years of probation.