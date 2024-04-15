NJ police officer shot in Montclair in gunfire exchange with gunman: Law enforcement

A police officer was shot in a quiet New Jersey suburb Monday after an incident at a home, according to law enforcement.

Police were called to a home on Forest Street in Montclair in the afternoon, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said, but did not share what the reason for the call was. A person at the scene fired a gun, striking one of the responding officers, according to the prosecutor's office.

An officer then returned fire, striking the shooter. A call about the injured officer came in around 2:45 p.m. It was not clear whether the officer who was shot was the one who returned fire or if it was another officer at the scene.

Both the officer and the shooter were taken to University Hospital in Newark with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to the prosecutor's office.

The length of Forest Street was shut down as a result of the shooting.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.