Human remains mystery developing in New Jersey

Prosecutors in New Jersey are investigating the discovery of human remains on a property in a residential area of Monmouth County, though few details were immediately available early Wednesday.

Some "portion" of skeletal remains were located on a property on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township as work was being done at the location a day ago, authorities say.

The nature of the property -- and the nature of the work being done there -- wasn't immediately clear. Chopper 4 was over the scene Wednesday, showing crime scene tape roping off the area, which sits between two residential homes.

Authorities declined to provide other details, saying "it would be immensely improper" at this time, given the need for further forensic analysis. They say there is no danger to the community, and pledged to release more information as it becomes available.