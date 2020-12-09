NJ Man in Shrimp, Tide Product Pilfer Plot Nabbed After Police Chase: Cops

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stealing several bags of shrimp from an ACME Supermarket in Hoboken, then fleeing police and injuring cops during the course of his arrest when he tried to shoplift again.

Authorities allege Ricardo Burgos, of Hoboken, first shoplifted the shrimp from the supermarket at some point Saturday morning. Hours later, Burgos allegedly went back to the same ACME and tried to steal some Tide laundry products.

An employee stopped him and he fled; the store also called police to report both thefts. A short time later, a police sergeant saw a person matching the description supermarket employees had given of Burgos. He was still in the area.

When the sergeant tried to stop him, he allegedly ran into a nearby building. Two officers responded for backup and Burgos was eventually found in the building. Authorities say he resisted arrest and the two backup officers suffered minor injuries during the course of his apprehension.

Burgos was eventually taken into custody and charged with shoplifting, aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest. No details on an expected arraignment date were available, nor was it known if Burgos had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.