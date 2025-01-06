NJ man gets 5 years prison for secretly filming women, posting videos online

Law enforcement officials in Ocean County, New Jersey, have announced that a Matawan man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison after he plead to charges that found he secretly recorded women -- and a 16-year-old girl -- with a camera hidden in a bathroom of a residence in Brick Township, and then shared videos he created online.

On Jan. 3, 2025, 59-year-old Michael Mattina, of Matawan, was sentenced to serve five years in state prison, along with a five year period of parole ineligibility, after he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in July of last year. He was also sentenced to serve four years, concurrently, after pleading to charges of invasion of privacy.

In a statement on Mattina's sentencing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said an investigation found that Mattina secretly recorded six female victims -- including one 16-year-old girl -- by using a camera hidden in the bathroom of a residence in Brick Township.

Also, police found, Mattina had posted at least two videos he created with the hidden camera on, what police officials called, "adult websites."

In August of 2020, law enforcement officials said Mattina was charged with invasion of privacy and distribution of obscene materials offenses. He was later charged with endangering the welfare of a child, distributing child pornography and related offenses, officials said.

Along with this sentence, officials said that Mattina be have to register as a sex offender through Megan's Law for the rest of his life.

