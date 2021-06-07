NJ Man Fatally Shot by Police at Bayonne Home

A man suffering from a reported mental health crisis was shot and killed by police in a New Jersey home early Monday morning.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting took place around 7 a.m. on First Street in Bayonne. Two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation say a woman at the residence called police for an ongoing mental health crisis at the home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman's 40-year-old son was "acting erratically" when police arrived, the sources said. Police entered the home and sometime later the man lunged at two officers while holding a knife, the sources added.

A spokesperson at Bayonne Medical Center confirmed a man in his 40s was brought in with multiple gunshot wounds. Doctors were not able to save the man and he was declared dead.

It was not immediately known how many officers fired at the man, but neither suffered physical injuries, the law enforcement sources confirmed.

The attorney general for New Jersey has taken over the investigation.