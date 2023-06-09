NJ man dies while trying to save daughter from drowning at Jersey Shore

A New Jersey father drowned at a Jersey Shore beach after jumping in the water to save his teenage daughter who got caught up in the waves, officials said.

The 39-year-old father went into the water at Sylvania Avenue beach in Avon-by-the-Sea around 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the 15-year-old girl to need her father's help, but it led to a frantic rescue effort near a jetty sticking into the water.

Witnesses on the beach called police, and a water rescue team arrived shortly after. About 10 minutes later, the rescue team pulled the girl from the water — but the father had not yet been found, police said.

It was around 10 a.m. that the father, from Teaneck, was found in the water about 50 feet from the shoreline. He was rushed to land where first responders performed life-saving efforts, but he was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The daughter was also taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.

The father's identity has not yet been released.

Lifeguards at the beach were not on duty at the time, and are not scheduled to be in place on weekdays until June 17.