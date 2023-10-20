NJ is among the most expensive states for child care, study finds

Parents know just how expensive child care is.

Affordable child care is at the forefront of the conversations, priorities, and even worries in many homes, including in New Jersey -- the state with the second highest costs for child care, according to HelpAdvisor.com.

The study found that on average, this year, families in the United States pay $325.39 a week for child care.

The report found that the top five most expensive areas for child care are:

Nevada ($493.46) New Jersey ($442.19) Washington, D.C. ($427.90) Hawaii ($413.19) Washington ($408.67)

When it comes to major cities highest average cost of weekly child care , New York City was among the top five coming in at No. 4 with a weekly average of $414.64. Meanwhile, San Francisco came in at No. 1 with $510.11.

The study also found that weekly child care costs were lowest in Iowa ($182.42), Mississippi ($203.38) and Oklahoma ($209.41).

In order to compile the rankings, HelpAdvisor used survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau that was released in May of 2023, including responses from more than 1.1 million families in the Garden State.