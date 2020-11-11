Crime and Courts

home invasion

NJ Girl, 17, Escapes Own Home After Being Assaulted, Tied Up and Robbed: Police

A 17-year-old girl managed to free herself after she was assaulted and tied up in her own home, according to authorities.

Montclair Police say the girl was home alone on Oct. 19 when a man entered her apartment through an unlocked window and demanded money. When the victim him the man she didn't have any money, he "violent assaulted her to the point of unconsciousness," according to police.

The robbery suspect, later identified as Anthony Harper of Newark, then tied the girl up with bedsheets and placed her in a closet, police said. Harper also allegedly stole some electronics and jewelry from the apartment before he left.

It's unclear how long the victim was in the closet but police say she eventually freed herself, escaped through the bathroom window and got help from a neighbor. She was treated for facial injuries and released.

Police say Harper was arrested on Nov. 9 at Newark Penn Station. He has been charged with criminal attempt - murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and several other related charges.

