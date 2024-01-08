NJ driver charged for leaving disabled passenger in van overnight: MCPO

A private transportation driver in New Jersey is facing charges after allegedly leaving a disabled passenger in a van overnight, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Winnie Raini, 53, and from Edison, was working as a private transportation driver, when she allegedly left a woman with a developmental disability in a van overnight on Jan. 2, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department jointly announced Friday. The condition of the woman left in the van overnight was not immediately known.

Raini was charged with endangering another person in the second-degree and neglect of a disabled person in the third degree. She has been suspended from her job as a driver.

Attorney information for Raini was not immediately known.