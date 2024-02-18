NJ councilman charged with sexual contact for allegedly groping sleeping man

A New Jersey councilman is facing criminal charges for reportedly groping a man while he was asleep.

The West Milford councilman, 32-year-old Matthew Conlon, was charged with criminal sexual contact relating to an incident on Feb. 4, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Conlon, currently in the second year of his three-year term on the council, allegedly groped the man while he was asleep on a couch at a friend's West Milford home, NJ.com reported.

According to a witness statement documented in an affidavit of probable cause, NJ.com said Conlon and the victim stayed the night at a mutual friend's home on Saturday, Feb. 4. The victim reportedly asked Conlon to stop when the 32-year-old touched the man's thigh while on the couch.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Then, on Sunday morning, the man woke up to Conlon's hand inside his underwear, according to the affidavit.

NJ.com said Conlon and his attorney, as well as township leaders, did not respond to emails or calls requesting comment.

“On behalf of the township, we have no statement at this time except to say that the matter will proceed pursuant to law,” Edward R. Pasternak from Dorsey & Semrau, municipal counsel for West Milford, told the outlet Thursday night.