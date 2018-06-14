Two New Jersey beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

What to Know Two beaches in NJ are closed due to high levels of fecal bacteria.

The beaches were put under advisory yesterday but the water levels tested high again today.

45 other beaches that were put under advisory yesterday are no longer under advisory.

Two New Jersey beaches are closed after the level of fecal bacteria in the water did not get below state limit for the second day in a row.

NJ Department of Environmental Protection is testing for enterococci, a bacteria indicating human and animal fecal matter in the water. The state sanitary code states the bacteria concentration cannot exceed 104 colony-forming units (cfu) per 100 milliliters of water.

Both of the closed beaches are in Ocean County:





Brick Township- Windward Beach (600 cfu)

Pine Beach Borough- East Beach Station Ave (440 cfu)





These beaches were put under advisory yesterday for high levels. Beaches are re-sampled the next day at the original location as well as two bracket stations 150 feet north and south, according to the Director of the DEP's Division of Water Monitoring and Standards Bruce Friedman.

Friedman says that if any of these three stations have high results, the beach is closed.

Officials test the water at 219 ocean, bay and river beaches across NJ, if the beaches are life-guarded.

Rain water can contribute to an increase in bacteria within the water.

The closed beaches will be tested again tomorrow with bracket stations further out. If the bacteria levels test safely, the beaches will be re-opened.