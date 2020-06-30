gun violence

‘Nightmare:' $10k Reward Offered in NYC Grad Party Shooting That Killed Young Woman

A young woman innocently celebrating a high school graduation in an NYC park was killed as gunfire erupted earlier this month; three other people were wounded

Authorities are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information about a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Connecticut woman innocently celebrating a high school graduation in a New York City park earlier this month, police say.

Tyanna Johnson was among four people shot during a late-night attack in the Bronx's Shoelace Park on June 12. The other victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, all survived their injuries.

"This should have been a joyous occasion, but instead it turned into a nightmare," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said a day after the shooting.

Two men were believed to have opened fire on the party; they were seen getting out of a silver BMW. No arrests have been made.

Johnson's death comes as New York City's homicides have surged to a five-year high, prompting NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea to declare the city's criminal justice system is "imploding."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

