Teen Girl, an Innocent Bystander, Killed During HS Graduation Party at NYC Park

A teenage girl is dead after a late-night shooting in the Bronx that left three others wounded, according to police

A teenage girl is dead and three others are recovering from gunshot wounds after a late-night attack at a Bronx park Friday, police said -- and authorities now believe she was an innocent bystander.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired in Shoelace Park and found four people injured: a 15-year-old boy shot in the backside, a 16-year-old boy shot in the ankle, a 19-year-old-girl with injuries to her body and a 24-year-old man shot in the groin.

An ambulance took the girl and the youngest boy to Jacobi, where the girl died. The other two victims were taken privately to Montefiore before being transferred to Jacobi. All three survivors are in stable condition.

The NYPD said late Saturday night that the event was a high school graduation party that was fired on by two unknown men riding a silver BMW.

"The perpetrators struck four people, killing an innocent 19-year-old female who we believe was caught in the gunfire and not the intended target," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

