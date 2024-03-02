Armed men disguised as Amazon workers storm NY home in terrifying robbery

A group of armed men stormed a New York home this week allegedly posing as Amazon delivery workers in order to catch the homeowner off guard before rounding people up and demanding money.

Police in Newburgh, a suburb roughly 50 miles north of New York City, say the scary home invasion started with a knock on the Fletcher Drive home around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The person answering the door found a man wearing an Amazon vest and holding a package, according to police. The man said he had a package that required a signature.

When the person inside nudged the door open to sign for the package, police said the supposed delivery man shoved his way into the home and pulled out a gun. Three more perps, they said, stormed the home with guns and masks.

The team of armed suspects corralled everyone at the home and demanded money, police said. Before fleeing the home, the quartet put everyone down in the basement.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 845-564-1100.