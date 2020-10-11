Newborn Found Abandoned, Rushed to NYC Hospital in Critical Condition: Police

A newborn baby was found abandoned outside a house in Queens and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said Sunday.

The baby was found laying in the alley way of a house in the Ozone Park neighborhood around 10 a.m. A woman who lives next door said she stepped outside her house to empty the trash when she heard the baby's cries.

Officers responded to the scene and found the newborn uncovered with his umbilical cord still attached.

The NYPD was observed taking a woman into custody a short time later. Her connection to the incident was not immediately clear.