New Yorkers Can Get Marriage Licenses Remotely, Hold Virtual Weddings

Couples whose weddings were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic will soon have the opportunity to tie the knot.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his staff are putting forward an executive order allowing couples to file for a marriage license remotely. The announcement came at his daily briefing Saturday.

Before Gov. Cuomo's "Pause" order, partners had to apply for marriage licenses in person. Now, licenses will be granted online and clerks will be authorized to conduct ceremonies over video conferencing, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said.

“You can do it by Zoom,” Cuomo added.

In coordination with the close of essential operations in New York, marriage bureaus shut down in March.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city might create an online portal while physical operations were temporarily closed.

Further details on timeline of executive order and online implementation of such a process were not elaborated upon at the governor's briefing.