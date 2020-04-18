weddings

New Yorkers Can Get Marriage Licenses Remotely, Hold Virtual Weddings

Gov. Cuomo says he will sign an executive order to allow people to get their marriage licenses remotely, and allow clerks to perform ceremonies over video.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Couples whose weddings were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic will soon have the opportunity to tie the knot.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his staff are putting forward an executive order allowing couples to file for a marriage license remotely. The announcement came at his daily briefing Saturday.

Before Gov. Cuomo's "Pause" order, partners had to apply for marriage licenses in person. Now, licenses will be granted online and clerks will be authorized to conduct ceremonies over video conferencing, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 11 mins ago

Coronavirus Model Suggests Tri-State Could Start Reopening After June 1

New York 2 hours ago

New York Blocks Debt Collectors From Seizing Stimulus Payments

“You can do it by Zoom,” Cuomo added.

In coordination with the close of essential operations in New York, marriage bureaus shut down in March.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city might create an online portal while physical operations were temporarily closed.

Further details on timeline of executive order and online implementation of such a process were not elaborated upon at the governor's briefing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

weddingsNew YorkCoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us