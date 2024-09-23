New York resident dies from EEE; was state's first confirmed human case since 2015

A New York resident who contracted the first confirmed human case of Eastern equine encephalitis in the state in nearly a decade has died, according to the governor's office.

The case was confirmed in Ulster County on Sept. 20 by the state Health Department's Wadsworth Center and is being investigated by the county's department of health, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. It was the first confirmed case in a person in the state since 2015.

After the case was confirmed, Hochul said multiple state agencies were activated, including the Health Department, Department of Environmental Conservation and Parks Department, in order to expand access to insect repellant at places like campgrounds and parks.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration we’re making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response. We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued a declaration of imminent threat to public health for EEE.

There will be increased signage about EEE at state parks, visitor centers, trail heads and other state lands, Hochul said, as well as more mosquito repellant available. Park hours and camping availability may be limited across the state during peak times for mosquito activity, the governor's office said. Mosquito spraying efforts will continue from Sept. 30 through November.

"Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State. This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously. Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat," said Dr. McDonald, adding the mosquitoes will likely stick around until there are multiple nights when temperatures dip below freezing.

The human case and resulting death came nearly a month after a mosquito sample from Long Island tested positive for EEE late last month. The New York State Department of Health informed officials in Suffolk County that a mosquito sample collected on Aug. 28 in the Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale tested positive for EEE, officials said.

There have been no human cases of EEE reported in Suffolk County thus far in 2024, health officials said.

“We don’t want people to be alarmed but rather informed,” said Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott. “We will be treating the park for mosquitoes this weekend, and we encourage residents to continue to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.”

Other EEE cases have been reported in 2024 in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Wisconsin and New Jersey.

At this time, the case count for EEE is on par with previous years. Only a handful of cases are reported in the U.S. annually.

The CDC recommends people take the following steps:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent

Wear pants and long sleeve shirts outdoors

Limit activity outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

What to know about EEE (Eastern equine encephalitis)

Most people infected with eastern equine encephalitis don't develop symptoms, but some can come down with fever or swelling of the brain and about one third of people infected die.

The worst year for the disease was 2019, with 38 cases. It is caused by a virus and is not very common around the world. The virus typically spreads in certain swamps, including red maple and white cedar swamps in Massachusetts.