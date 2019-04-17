What to Know A tattoo fanatic in the city wants Michael J. Fox to autograph his tattoo of Fox’s face.

Steffen has tickets to Fox’s comedy show on April 17 and hopes to meet Fox for a quick autograph.

This isn’t the first time Steffen has tried to track down celebrities he has tattooed on his body.

Gavin Steffen posted a photo on Instagram April 10 of him holding a sign that reads: “Mr. Fox, I have 2 tattoos of you on my leg. Can you please sign next to the portraits so I can have your signature tattooed?”

Steffen has tickets to Fox’s comedy show on April 17 at Manhattan's Kaufmann Concert Hall, and hopes to meet Fox for a quick autograph. At the bottom of his sign, Steffen wrote what section and seat he will be at during the show.

This isn’t the first time Steffen has tried to track down celebrities he has tattooed on his body. Last fall, Steffen got the signatures of “Weekend at Bernies” actor Terry Kiser and former mobster Michael Franzese. He also has tattooed faces and autographs of Jerry Seinfeld, Andrew McCarthy and

Maybe Fox will be Steffen’s newest addition to his tattooed autograph collection.