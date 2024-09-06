Fashion

New York Fashion Week debuts first-ever livestream at Rockefeller Center

A large viewing screen will be free and open to all through the end of NYFW on Sept. 11.

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Kiki Intarasuwan/NBC New York

New York Fashion Week is getting in on the streaming renaissance.

The annual event that brings the largest names in fashion to the Big Apple will let the public in on its runway shows for the first time starting Friday at Rockefeller Center. Fashionistas can watch a mixture of livestreams and recorded runway shows at the iconic Rink, NYFW and the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced.

Anna Wintour, Michael Kors and Tory Burch were among those who celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rockefeller Center on Friday morning outside of the Kate Spade store.

Fashion-forward musical artists like Offset and Bad Gyal also made an appearance.

Offset has walked in his share of fashion week runways, and when asked whether he'll do so again this year, he told NBC New York that it's a secret. However, keep an eye out for something on Wednesday, the rapper said.

New York Fashion Week street closures

With big names gathering for New York Fashion Week, expect some traffic delays and closures.

The following streets will be closed Friday through Wednesday, according to the NYPD:

  • West 26th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues
  • West 27th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues
  • 11th Avenue between West 26th and West 27th Streets
