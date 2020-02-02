Earthquake Relief

New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, toppling homes and schools

New York has deployed 25 state building inspectors and 26 bilingual mental health professionals to assist with earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Democrat Cuomo said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading a delegation to earthquake affected areas as a follow-up to initial damage assessments conducted by the governor two weeks ago.

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, toppling homes and schools. Cuomo said thousands of people remain in shelters, unsure if their homes are structurally safe and fearful of the ongoing tremors.

The earthquakes struck as Puerto Rico was still recovering from extensive damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, Cuomo said.

