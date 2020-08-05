New York Announces Crackdown on Speeding

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week to crack down on speeding across the state.

The enforcement campaign, which will fun Thursday through Aug. 12 and is supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, aims to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.

According to data, fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increases during the summer months with the highest totals in June through September.

"Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," Cuomo said in a statement. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds - it's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road -- and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it's not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store."

Citing the data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College, the state says that speeding has been contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, compared to 30 percent of fatal crashes during the same period last year.

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2018, nearly one-third of all traffic deaths in the state were caused by speeding. Among those fatalities, 42 percent occurred on local roads with speed limits of 55 miles per hour or under.

In 2018, 36 percent of the speed-related fatal and personal injury crashes took place during the afternoon hours between noon and 6 p.m.

"GTSC's continued support for specialized enforcement campaigns like Speed Awareness Week not only raises awareness for important traffic safety issues, but makes New York's roadways safer for all those traveling. There's no excuse for speeding. Slow down so you and everyone else on the road make it to your destinations safely," Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said.