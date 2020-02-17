New Upper West Side High-Rise Is Actually Too Tall for City

Just a little off the top, please.

Elected officials and community groups on the Upper West Side took a victory lap Monday, celebrating after a judge ruled a new building is too tall — and must take some of the upper floors off.

After three years of battling, a state supreme court judge ruled the 52-story luxury tower on West 69th Street and Amsterdam Avenue may have to remove the top 20 floors after violating zoning requirements.

The Municipal Art Society of New York — alongside a grassroots push by local residents — claimed that the lot for 200 Amsterdam was gerrymandered in order to meet zoning requirements.

"This is not just a victory for (the) Upper West Side. This is a victory for neighborhoods across New York City," said Municipal Art Society member Elizabeth Goldstein.

The push was initially led by resident Olive Freud, who sought to show that the plan was illegal.

The attorney for the developer, SJP Properties, is appealing the decision and told NBC New York that the developer not only followed zoning policy, but the plan was vetted and approved by the city. The attorney also said that other high-rise buildings could be in jeopardy under the judge's ruling.

In a statement to NBC New York, the city said it was reviewing its legal options.

Despite the legal ruling, construction continued on the building Monday. Multiple units have already been sold, with another 14 still listed between $3 millions for a one-bedroom, up to $21 million for a spot on the 42nd floor with sweeping views of the city. Any apartment that high would have to come down if the judge's ruling stands.