New Jersey man accused of killing wife and staging robbery to cover up crime

A New Jersey man is under arrest and accused of killing his wife and then staging a robbery to cover up the crime, Bergen County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege 71-year-old Michael Manis killed his wife on Aug. 11 and called 911 a day later after first staging a robbery in their Hasbrouck Heights home.

In the 911 call, authorities said Manis told police he had just arrived home to their house on Hamilton Avenue and found his wife dead.

An investigation by the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office major crimes squad found that Manis had made up the story of the robbery, according to prosecutors.

Manis was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree disturbing/desecrating human remains, third-degree hindering the apprehension of oneself, and fourth-degree false report to law enforcement, prosecutors said.