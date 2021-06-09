New CT Father Taking Baby Home For First Time Gets Stabbed in Hospital Parking Lot

A new father in Connecticut is recovering after he was stabbed in a hospital parking lot while preparing to take his baby home for the very first time.

Exclusive video shows a man calmly walking away from Norwalk Hospital just moments after he plunged a knife into the new father's back twice outside the maternity wing's door in a seemingly random attack, police said.

The victim was picking up his wife and newborn from the hospital, and was stabbed as he was going back and forth between the car and the entrance and he loaded up the vehicle.

The stabbing on hospital grounds even stunned police.

"It's not common at all. This normally does not happen,"" said Norwalk Police Lieutenant joe Dinho.

Norwalk Hospital released a statement following the incident, which reads in part, "We have been advised this was a random act of violence which could have occurred anywhere. Our Security team took immediate action as did Norwalk Police, for which we are very grateful for their assistance."

Detectives have been canvassing the neighborhood and talking to witnesses, hoping to get information on the man seen on video. Officers are still hoping to get more video from businesses or homes in the area, said Lt. Dinho.

Police also said they're looking for a motive, which remains unclear. Fortunately, the father was able to go right into the hospital right after he was attacked to receive treatment. Dinho said he had emergency surgery and is recovering.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect is asked to contact police, and can remain anonymous.