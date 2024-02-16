New airline launches service out of New York Stewart International Airport

What to Know A new airline launched service Thursday from New York Stewart International Airport -- providing twice-weekly service to Orlando and Charleston.

Breeze Airways is a low-cost airline that provides flights to underserved markets across the United States.

New York Stewart is a smaller airport and an alternative to the more known New York/New Jersey metropolitan regional airports.

A new airline launched service Thursday from New York Stewart International Airport -- providing twice-weekly service to Orlando and Charleston.

Breeze Airways' first flight from Orlando to New York Stewart in the Hudson Valley took place Thursday at 8:45 a.m. Meanwhile, Breeze's first flight from Charleston was scheduled to arrive Friday morning. Another Charleston-bound departure was scheduled to take place Friday early afternoon.

Breeze Airways is a low-cost airline that provides flights to underserved markets across the United States.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement. “As we introduce service from Stewart International, our fifth airport in New York State, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options from the greater Newburgh area to Florida and South Carolina.”

New York Stewart is a smaller airport and an alternative to the more known New York/New Jersey metropolitan regional airports. According to the Port Authority, New York Stewart offers "minimal wait times at security, seamless border and customs checks, and simple baggage claim."

“We’re excited to see Breeze take flight at New York Stewart and expand the menu of unique, affordable options for travelers in the Hudson Valley and beyond,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “From sunny Florida to spectacular Iceland to the stunning Faroe Islands, Stewart has abundant options from several airlines for travelers looking for a convenient and hassle-free getaway.”