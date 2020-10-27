Neighbors Rally to Bring NJ Man's Halloween Display Back After Complaints of Crowd

"The zombie house" in New Jersey is now just a regular house after neighbors complained that Anthony Rodrigues' Halloween display was attracting too many people.

Ironically, the house in Hawthrone then had more visitors gathered outside on Monday, rallying for Rodrigues to put back the spooky display of 90 zombie statues. Passing vehicles honked in support of Rodrigues, including a fire truck and a police car.

Rodrigues says it was actually the Hawthrone police who told him on Saturday there were complaints from neighbors about drivers blocking traffic on Lafayette Avenue to admire his zombies display.

"They started warning me, they're going to give tickets to everybody," Rodrigues told NBC New York.

"Maybe that police have a bad day or something," the homeowner said, adding that the officers who paid him a visit weren't exactly being friendly or nice. That's what prompted him to take down the creepy creatures he made and displayed for 15 years.

Many other neighbors did not want to see the spirit of Halloween die and they showed up Monday night to support Rodrigues, even if he won't put the display back up.

Theresa Fuss of Elmwood Park says she had never met Rodrigues before, but she still wanted to come out there to support him.

"It’s all for the kids. It’s all for fun. Let the guy do it. It’s terrible, it’s terrible," Fuss said.

NBC New York wasn't able to find any neighbor willing to admit they are against the zombie house.

In a statement, Hawthrone police said they had received several complaints calls Saturday but responding officers found no problem when they arrived at Rodrigues' house. The Facebook statement said there has been "misinformation" and that a supervisor educated Rodrigues about potential safety issues but never told him to remove the display.

But zombies or no zombies, Rodrigues says he's forever grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I no have words for this you know. I’m blessed. I’m blessed with good people," he said.