Neighbor charged for alleged dispute that left 81-year-old knifed to death

A Staten Island man faces criminal charges in the death of his 81-year-old neighbor after a brutal knife attack in their typically quiet neighborhood block.

Police said Francesco Pompilii died following a triple stabbing on Friday, but have not yet released details of a motive and how one man's alleged knife attack also left a father and son in the hospital.

Ramazan Ramusevic, 57, was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday in connection to Pompilii's death.

Neighbors who live on the same street as those involved in the deadly commotion were shocked to hear about the violence toward the 81-year-old, who those living on the block describe lovingly.

When police arrived to Sunnyside Terrace for 911 calls reporting the attack, they found Pompilii with several stab wounds about his neck and body. He would be pronounced dead a short time later.

Another man, 71, also had a series of stab wounds that had left him in critical condition. Officials said his condition improved slightly after being admitted to the hospital. His 51-yerar-old son was also caught up in the violence and suffered a number of lacerations, according to police.

Attorney information for Ramusevic was not immediately known.