Need a Summer Job? Here Are 15,000 Up for Grabs in NY Now

Looking for a summer job? We're officially a full day into the season and it's not at all too late to get started. There are more than 15,000 openings on the table in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a record number of summer job opportunities across multiple industries in each of the state's 10 regions as she launched the Seasonal Job Bank on Wednesday. More jobs are expected to add to the thousands up there now.

Whether interested in amusement parks or restaurants or summer farms and camps, or just looking to see what's out there, the free New York State Department of Labor resources allows job-seekers to browse part-time and seasonal jobs by location, company and job title. They can also search by keyword. Here's the full database.

Businesses can list their openings at any time. Online guides are available to help young New Yorkers learn about applying to jobs and what works on applications. The guides are broken down by ages 14 to 17 and 18 to 24 and cover important topics like getting working papers, proper identification, interview preparation and more.

"Employers are hiring in record numbers and there are so many great opportunities available to New Yorkers looking to gain valuable experience and make some extra money over the summer," Hochul said in a statement on the program Wednesday.

"With such an active job market, there is a wide variety of options to explore across the state," the Democrat added. "I encourage all job seekers to use the many resources the New York State Department of Labor offers to guide them to a job they love."