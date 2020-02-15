Bensonhurst

Nearly 30 People Displaced by 3-Alarm Fire in Brooklyn: Officials

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story house in Bensonhurst Friday night, the FDNY said

What to Know

  • A fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story house in Bensonhurst around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, the FDNY said
  • One firefighter suffered a minor injury as the department worked to put out the three-alarm blaze, according to the FDNY
  • The Red Cross said it was assisting 29 people who were displaced by the fire

Nearly 30 people were displaced by a fire that tore through a house in Brooklyn Friday night, authorities said. 

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story house on 85th Street, near 20th Avenue, in Bensonhurst around 11:30 p.m., the FDNY said. 

One firefighter suffered a minor injury as the department worked to put out the three-alarm blaze, according to the FDNY. 

The department brought the fire under control shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, it said. 

The Red Cross said it was assisting 29 people who were displaced by the fire. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing. 

