Nearly 30 People Displaced by 3-Alarm Fire in Brooklyn: Officials

Nearly 30 people were displaced by a fire that tore through a house in Brooklyn Friday night, authorities said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story house on 85th Street, near 20th Avenue, in Bensonhurst around 11:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury as the department worked to put out the three-alarm blaze, according to the FDNY.

The department brought the fire under control shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, it said.

The Red Cross said it was assisting 29 people who were displaced by the fire.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.