Navigating an inexpensive NYC summer: Free activities you should know about

In the height of the tourist season, one may be trying to find more affordable options when in the city.

As many people know, tours, attractions, museums and more can add up and put a dent in the bank account.

Below is a compiled list of free activities one can enjoy that still satisfy getting a glimpse into the NYC experience.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse Kayaking

Where: Pier 4 Beach, New York, NY 11201

When: Wednesdays and Thursdays (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Saturdays (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Family Program on Sundays (12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

At Pier 4 Beach in Brooklyn Bridge Park, visitors can kayak for free along the river for 20 minutes. All people need are clothes they can get wet in, and the rest is provided by Brooklyn Bridge Park. Kayakers can book the trip here and the reservations open two weeks in advance. The free slots are only on certain days and times, and walk-ups are welcome if there is free space.

Staten Island Ferry

Where: 4 Whitehall Street New York NY 10004 (Manhattan) or 1 Bay Street Staten Island NY 10301 (Staten Island)

When: 24/7!

This approximately 50 minute round trip ferry ride is one of the best spots to enjoy those New York City skyline views. The ferry runs 24 hours a day 7 days a week for free! The ride takes passengers from the tip of Lower Manhattan to Staten Island where people can see the Freedom Tower, the Statue of Liberty and more. Check out the schedule here.

Bryant Park Movie Nights

Where: Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018

When: Mondays - (Lawn opens at 5 p.m. and movie starts at 8 p.m.)

Enjoy the summer nights with a movie in Bryant Park on Mondays! Admission is free, so bring some food and a blanket to enjoy a killer movie. There is also food and drinks if viewers want to treat themselves!

Line up:

July 17 - Reality Bites

July 24 - Start Trek III: The Search For Spock

July 31 - Swingers

August 7 - 48 Hrs.

August 14 - Zoolander

August 21 - Good Burger

Queens Museum & the Unisphere

Where: Museum - Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Building, Queens, NY 11368, Unisphere - Avenue of the Americas, Queens, NY 11354

When: Museum - Wednesday through Fridays (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Unisphere - All Week (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This free experience is perfect for those who want to experience art and the outdoors. Visitors to the museum will be able to see the famous “Panorama of the City of New York On Long-Term View” Collection along with other beautiful pieces. Just make sure to reserve a spot on their website by clicking here. After going to the museum, visitors can then walk to the Unisphere right next to the museum and enjoy this amazing attraction.

New York Public Library - Stephen A. Schwarzman Building

Where: 476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018

When: Monday and Thursday through Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Tuesday and Wednesday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

The beautiful library that houses the iconic Rose Main Reading Room is a must see. Not only is the library free to enter, but so are the tours! The 60 minute building tour is on Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tickets must be reserved online and are limited to the first 20 people. Visitors can access the link here for the building tour. The 15 minute Rose Main Reading Room Tour is available Monday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 a.m., and 3 p.m. This tour is only open to the first 25 people who sign up in person 30 minutes prior to the tour.

The Museum at FIT

Where: 227 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

When: Wednesdays through Friday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturdays and Sundays (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Get fashion inspiration at the Museum at FIT. Here visitors can view all types of fashion from various different artists. Right now, people can see the “¡Moda Hoy! Latin American and Latinx Fashion Design Today” Exhibit which demonstrates fashion from Latinx Artists from all over.

Wellness Wednesday - World Trade Center

Where: North Oculus Plaza - 50 Church Street, New York, New York 10007

When: Select Wednesdays (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Wellness Wednesdays are the perfect way for anyone to recenter themselves this summer. These various free fitness classes are on differing Wednesdays, and all people need is a yoga mat! Make sure to register for each class here before attending.

New York Botanical Garden

Where: 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458

When: Wednesdays (Time varies on the visitor)

Be one with earth at the New York Botanical Garden. Explore the lush green gardens and beautiful scenery every Wednesday for free. New York City residents are able to get a general admission all day Wednesday, while non-city-residents can only get general admission from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Unfortunately, this pass does not include the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, Special Exhibitions, or the Tram Tour. However, there are plenty of areas to explore on the 250 acres of land.

Bronx Zoo

Where: 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460

When: Wednesdays (Time varies on visitors & by reservations)

There are plenty of animals to see at the Bronx Zoo for free on Wednesdays! Each week, the Wednesday tickets are available to reserve at 5 p.m. the Monday prior. Reserve the tickets here. It is extremely important to note that everyone must have a ticket to enter the park, and the ticket does not include access to premium exhibits and rides. Also, keep in mind the parking at the zoo is a separate cost to consider.

Intrepid Museum Sea, Air and Space Museum

Where: Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

When: April 28, June 30, July 28, August 25, September 29 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

This gigantic vessel which fought in World War II, the Cold War and the Vietnam War is home to the Intrepid Museum. The museum allows for free admission on the last Fridays of the summer months. People will be able to see various parts of the museum along with movies, guest speakers, stargazing and more.

Make sure to check out these fun activities while in NYC this summer. Stay cool and hydrated out there!